KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $16.43 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $451.13 or 0.00795817 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

