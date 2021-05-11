Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.50 ($35.88) on Friday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.81 and its 200-day moving average is €29.36.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.