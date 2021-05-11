KeyCorp Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $34.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

