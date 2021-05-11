KeyCorp Increases ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $37.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MT. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of MT stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

