Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,983 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kforce by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Kforce by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

