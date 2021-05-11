Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

