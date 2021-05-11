KIWIGO Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $75,650.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

KIWIGO Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

