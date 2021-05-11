KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 68,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 308,187 shares.The stock last traded at $19.35 and had previously closed at $21.13.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,785 shares of company stock worth $11,009,937. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

