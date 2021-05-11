KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $57.01 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 96.9% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $57.01 or 0.00100096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $443.77 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00657161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00251708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.01163846 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.81 or 0.00770487 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

