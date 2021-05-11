Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLPEF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

KLPEF traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.