Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Truist Securities

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.