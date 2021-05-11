Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $32.00 on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

