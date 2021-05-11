Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Koninklijke DSM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 50,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

