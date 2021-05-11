Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $1.99

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00059856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00106874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.44 or 0.00788444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

