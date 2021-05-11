Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

KOP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

