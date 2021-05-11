Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

