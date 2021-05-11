Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

