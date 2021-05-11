Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,410 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.