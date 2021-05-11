Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 330 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

