KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

KPT opened at C$10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.42 million and a PE ratio of -51.74. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$9.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.94.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

