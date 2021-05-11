Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 193,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.