Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

KHNGY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 4,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.