Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

