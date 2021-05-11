Kuverit (KUV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799,279.06

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $799,279.06 and approximately $123.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00084521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00060258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00107494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.71 or 0.00798997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.74 or 0.09129889 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,291,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars.

