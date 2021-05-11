Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and $2.73 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

