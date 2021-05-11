L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.02 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

