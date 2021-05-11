LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $488.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

