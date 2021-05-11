Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.55 million.Lantheus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.060 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.28 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.