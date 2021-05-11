Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

