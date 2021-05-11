LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.13 ($78.98).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.72 and a 200 day moving average of €60.24.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

