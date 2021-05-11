Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADTRAN worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.