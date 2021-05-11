Lapides Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.72. 12,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

