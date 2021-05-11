Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. 9,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,848. The company has a market cap of $918.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

