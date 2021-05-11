Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $60,579,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INGR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 3,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,859. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

