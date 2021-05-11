Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.68. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Lazydays by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lazydays by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazydays by 30.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

