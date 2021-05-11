Leatt (LEAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Leatt has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

