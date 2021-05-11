Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

