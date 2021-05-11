Legrand’s (LGRVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. Legrand has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $99.41.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legrand will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.