LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon Purchases 2,500 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

