Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $353.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $173.24 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

