Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LESL stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.93. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

