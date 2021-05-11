Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post sales of $80.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.24 million and the highest is $81.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $321.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $322.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $330.11 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

