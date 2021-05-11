LHT (LHT) Hits Market Cap of $245,790.02

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $245,790.02 and $28.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007832 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 81.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

