Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSE LNR opened at C$79.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$29.38 and a 52-week high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.1999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Linamar’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

In other news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

