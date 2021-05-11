Lincoln Electric (LECO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.