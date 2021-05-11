Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.73.

NYSE LIN opened at $301.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.27. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

