Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

