Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 14,449 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,699,316.72.

On Friday, February 19th, Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85.

LQDT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 1,067,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.11 million, a PE ratio of -235.55 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

