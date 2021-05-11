Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Sells $96,759.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $465,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 4,300 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $74,476.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 1,067,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,634. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.11 million, a P/E ratio of -235.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

