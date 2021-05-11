Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.00 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 11th. Lotto has a market cap of $203.00 million and approximately $273,421.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

